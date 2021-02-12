Socorro County businesses, residents adjust following return to red

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s latest update wasn’t an easy one for Socorro County residents. After two weeks of being in the ‘yellow’ level of risk, the county moved back into the red. “Just disappointment and concern. Concern for my community cause you know, we thought we were doing good and then all of a sudden we’re slammed back to the red,” Kendra Burgoon, Socorro resident, said.

With a test positivity rate of 6.26%, the county is back to a ban on gatherings of more than five individuals and back to tighter restrictions on businesses. “I actually ordered some more food and coffee beans and stuff that we really didn’t need if we were just doing carry out,” Burgoon, who also works at a local coffee shop, said.

Thomas Jackson is the owner of Jackson Ranch Steakhouse. He said he bought thousands of dollars in food for indoor and outdoor dining ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend. “We’re booked up for reservations on Valentine’s Day. So, and for them to come out that day and say you’re back in the red, you’re going to have to close down, right before Valentine’s Day is ridiculous. You can’t plan for it,” Jackson said.

State lawmakers from the area are speaking out. “How does the Governor expect these businesses to survive with such uncertainty from week to week? It is time to rethink the ‘Red to Green Framework’ and take the necessary steps to reopen our state,” Representative Gail Armstrong said. Senator Joshua Sanchez has introduced a bill that would allow businesses to operate at a minimum of 50% of their occupancy limit during a public health order. Residents are hopeful it’ll get better.

“I pray that you know, we can come together and do what we have to do to get into the yellow and the green. So as far as masking up, I feel like if we all do our part, we can definitely get there,” Raeanon Casias, Socorro resident, said. Residents have a message for all the counties that moved into the ‘yellow’ level.

“Be vigiliant. Be prepared. And keep doing the thinks you’re doing. Keep wearing your mask. Keep washing your hands. Keep you know, social distancing. And don’t think that it’s over. Cause it can come back,” Burgoon said.

Jackson said he plans to honor all the reservations made for Valentine’s Day that was made when the county was in the ‘yellow’ level. KRQE News 13 also saw people eating indoors at the establishment. When asked what the governor has to say to Socorro residents and business owners experiencing this ‘yo-yo’ effect of opening more and then more restrictions, a spokesperson with the governor’s office sent the following statement: