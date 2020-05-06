Social media abuzz about New Mexico snake sightings

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People on New Mexico’s trails are claiming to be noticing a lot of snakes. While experts say it appears to be a normal snake season, they do have warnings for people because of the extra foot traffic.

“I strongly believe there [are] more sightings because people are being more active because of COVID-19,” BioPark Curator of Herpetology Richard Reams explained.

Many popular spots, like the Petroglyphs on the west side, have always had warning signs about venomous snakes.

“I tend to see the Prairie Rattlesnake up on the mesa and I tend to see the Western Diamondback in mostly rocky areas, say, the Boca Negra trail,” Reams said.

People are now sharing pictures and videos on social media of what they’ve come across. The medical director of the state’s poison center, Dr. Steven Seifert, said it’s a typical snake season and no earlier than usual, but that people are just noticing the snakes more.

“It’s really dependent on the weather, people being out and snake populations do vary from year to year,” Dr. Seifert stated. Reams added that the extra foot traffic means it’s time for people to be cautious.

“People want to take pictures or mess with [the snake] with a stick and then the animal gets defensive,” Reams said. “Keep an eye on a few feet ahead of you. If you have a dog on a leash, it’s best to keep the dog as close as possible.”

People are saying they’re seeing more Bull Snakes, also known as Gopher Snakes. They are a non-venomous snake but can easily get mistaken for a Rattlesnake.

“They don’t have rattles, but they often keep their tails down in the brush and shake it back and forth to make a rattling-like sound,” Dr. Seifert said. “They have teeth and if threatened, they can bite and any type of snakebite has the potential for local tissue injury or an infection.”

Seifert and Reams agree people’s best bet is to keep a six to eight-foot distance from any snake, watch their step and cover their feet and lower legs. Seifert said there have been approximately six snakebite reports since late April, which is about average.

If you do get bit, Dr. Seifert recommends people don’t panic and find a ride to the hospital. He adds that people shouldn’t try to suck out the venom or use a snake bite kit sold at stores.

