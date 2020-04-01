Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines

Social distancing data analysis grades New Mexico with a ‘C’

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – ‘Unacast’ is using GPA cellular data to make up what they call a real-world graph.

It shows how people move around and in this instance how they’re social distancing. According to the scoreboard, New Mexico as a whole gets a C grade for change in average mobility. Bernalillo County gets a B.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞