Social distancing circles drawn on grass at Santa Fe park

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Using art to promote social distancing, one New Mexico city has laid out exactly where park goers can hangout safely. The City of Santa Fe recently painted clouds on the ground at one of the city’s parks all spaced out six feet apart. while some applaud the city’s effort others completely ignored it.

Eighty painted clouds cover the ground at Alto Park in Santa Fe. “It was obvious to me immediately when I pulled up what those were,” says Mike Nestor. The clouds are approximately six feet apart. “The basic concept is for individuals to stay within their clouds, circles, bubbles,” says Parks and Recreation Director John Munoz.

Similar designs have popped up in major cities across the country and around the world. “It minimizes the potential for infection. We know people want to be outside so if they’re out they can stay safe,” Munoz says.

The City of Santa Fe collaborated with local art group Falling Colors to use art to educate residents on COVID-safe practices in public spaces. Some visitors are on board with the idea.

“We’ve been forced to become a lot more deliberate in our action. In our physical, physicality, when you go to the grocery store people move really differently. They are all getting very aware of each other. What’s ok, what’s not,” said Nestor.

While others say the added artwork is taking up space. “Me and the kids sort of thought, it’s getting in the way of our frisbee time,” said Jose Trujillo.

KRQE News 13 cameras caught one group ignoring the clouds completely. “It’s like anything I think some people will do what they want to do and are going to do it regardless and have been oblivious,” said Nestor.

So far, they’ve only painted the circles at Alto Park but they are hoping to expand to other parks across the city. “We hope to reach as many people as possible and they comply and they keep themselves and other people safe,” said Munoz.

Parks and Rec officials tell KRQE News 13, the paint doesn’t damage the grass and will last about three months. We asked the City of Albuquerque if they had plans for social distancing circles at city parks and they say it’s something they are considering for special events at parks in the future.