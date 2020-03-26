Smith’s taking measures to ensure social distancing

Grocery stores are of course staying open and they’re staying busy, which means workers are interacting with a lot of people every day.
Now Smith’s is taking steps to better protect its workers and ensure the recommended social distance. The chain is installing plexiglass barriers at its cash registers and you will also notice new floor decals that customers will stand on, keeping them six feet apart.
