Smith’s offers special shopping hour for senior citizens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Smith’s Food & Drug Stores will be allowing senior citizens special hours to shop. Starting on Wednesday, March 18, Smith’s will be dedicating its first hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to senior citizen shoppers until further notice as they are the most vulnerable to coronavirus.

In a press release, Smith’s says that every store will have staff on hand in order to assist those that require special accommodations. Smith’s will also be extending pharmacy hours during this time for seniors.

All other shoppers will be able to visit the stores during their temporary store hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.

“Smith’s wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need to avoid busier and more crowded shopping times,” said Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager Aubriana Martingale in a press release. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We appreciate all of our customers for their kind consideration, whose concern contributed to our decision to provide allocated hours for seniors.”

Smith’s will also be waiving its pick up fee at the point of transaction for online orders that are received curbside for shoppers that are 60-years and older through April 18, 2020.

