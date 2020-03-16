Smith’s looks to hire workers amid coronavirus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Smith’s Food & Drug Stores announced on Monday, March 16 that it will be hiring additional workers immediately in order to deal with increased demand due to COVID-19. Workers will be helping to restock shelves as well as deep cleaning.

“We recognize all of our associates are showing up for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and open-hearted hospitality,” said Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager Aubruana Martingale in a press release. “To help alleviate the increased workload, we are hiring immediately to make sure we have the food and supplies our customers need in a clean, orderly store environment.”

In a press release, Smith’s says that it will be taking additional steps to protect its customers and workers such as cleaning commonly used areas more frequently, adding extra hand sanitizer at cashier stations and food counters, wiping down carts, baskets, and equipment, and providing customers with disinfectant wipes at store entrances. In addition, the company reports it is encouraging workers to monitor their health and to stay at home if they or someone in their household is sick.

For information on how to apply, visit Smith’s website or visit your local Smith’s grocery store.