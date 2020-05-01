Smith’s extends store hours for senior citizens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Smith’s Food & Drug Stores will be allowing senior citizens special hours to shop. Starting on Wednesday, May 3, Smith’s will be dedicating its first hour from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to senior citizen shoppers until further notice as they are the most vulnerable to coronavirus.

In a press release, Smith’s says that every store is providing masks for store associates who are required to wear them. All other shoppers will be able to visit the stores during their temporary store hours from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

“We decided to expand our hours due to improving supply chain and stronger product availability, said Aubrinaa Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Manger in a news release. “Our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while painting cleanliness and providing the projects they want.”

Smith’s will also be waiving its pick up fee at the point of transaction for online orders that are received curbside for shoppers with no minimum purchase threshold required.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources