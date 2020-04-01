Smith’s announces ‘Hero Bonus’ for all hourly associates

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

The grocer said Tuesday it will add $2 to associates’ standard pay rate for hours worked March 29 through April 18.

All front line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will get the ‘Hero Bonus.’ Wednesday Smith’s officials also released a video thanking associates across the country.

“No one knew what this crisis would be like or how quickly we would need to adapt. To really what has become our new normal, yet day after day you continue to do everything you can to ensure customers have the products they need while doing your best to keep customers and each other safe,” said Smith’s Chief Police Officer Tim Massa.

The ‘Hero Bonus’ is in addition to Kroger’s one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

