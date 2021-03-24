Small NM counties feel ‘reassured’ with changes to Red-to-Turquoise framework

CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Major improvements for the entire state of New Mexico on the COVID-19 color map. In fact, non of New Mexico’s 33 counties is in the ‘red.’ There’s a lot to celebrate on the latest COVID-19 color map. The state has also made an important rule change to help smaller counties stay out of the ‘red.’

In the far northeast corner of the state in Union County is in the least-restrictive ‘turquoise’ phase. “Yeah, we’re happy to have achieved that goal,” said Clayton Town Manager, Ferron Lucero.

Based on the way the state calculates how counties can move into each phase, Clayton’s Town Manager said all their hard work getting to this level could crumble if their county gets a handful of positive COVID cases. “If we have one case and it happens to skew the formula and push us back to from turquoise back into yellow or all the way to red because we have two or three maybe yeah that affects a lot,” said Lucero. “The municipality and retail businesses.”

That was almost the case for Harding County. Within the last two weeks, they got just one new case, which would’ve sent them from turquoise back to the red if the state didn’t put a temporary fix for smaller counties. “We’re just gonna count those as ultra-small counties of having a population of 6250,” said the Dept. of Human Services Secretary, Dr. David Scrase.

By adjusting the baseline population for these smaller counties, they can have up to seven new cases in a two-week period before they fail the ‘cases per 100,000’ measurement. “So we don’t have those small counties bouncing around,” said Dr. Scrase.

However, with more people getting vaccinated and fewer people getting tested, the state is worried about positivity rates spiking everywhere. So they’re not sure how they’ll calculate positivity rates moving forward, but they’re working on it. “We certainly want to find those metrics that are the best possible reflection of disease activity in the counties and with the vaccination coming through it’s changed the way we’re thinking about it,” said Dr. Scrase.

For smaller counties, they feel these changes will keep them from bouncing back and forth between the most and least restrictive guidelines. “If they’re willing to relax that, yes that’s reassuring,” said Lucero.

Dept. of Health Secretary, Dr. Tracie Collins, announced that they’re hoping the state will open up vaccine eligibility to all New Mexicans by mid-April. Right now, people in most of the phases are eligible for the vaccine, but the state said they’re still prioritizing at-risk people.