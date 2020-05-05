Small businesses receive loans through the Paycheck Protection Program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Small Business Administration announced 10,000 small New Mexico businesses were granted loans.
Through the Paycheck Protection Program, nearly $758 million was approved for small businesses in the state. The administration hopes working closely with the state lending resources will ensure that small businesses will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
