Small businesses receive loans through the Paycheck Protection Program

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Small Business Administration announced 10,000 small New Mexico businesses were granted loans.

Through the Paycheck Protection Program, nearly $758 million was approved for small businesses in the state. The administration hopes working closely with the state lending resources will ensure that small businesses will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss