Small businesses can now get relief through SBA loans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico small businesses struggling to survive can now apply for a lifeline. the federal government launched the Paycheck Protection Program. It is a loan that businesses may not have to pay back.

“You get the money, you’ll get it the same day, you’ll use it to pay your workers. Please bring your workers back to work if you’ve let them go, you have eight weeks plus overhead, this is a very important program,” said Steven Mnuchin the U.S. Secretary of Treasury.

Friday Pres. Trump and the U.S. Secretary of Treasury urged small business owners to take part in the Paycheck Protection Program or the PPP. It’s providing $349 billion in forgivable loans. This applies to anyone who has up to 500 employees, however, payroll costs are capped at $100 thousand annually per employee.

The owner of Java Joe’s downtown says they’re seeing about half of their normal revenue who is exploring multiple loan options.

“Some of them kind of come with a $10,000 grant that they’ll backtrack just to see how much of that’s forgivable but we’ve applied for all and then we’ll sort out whatever we’re approved for in the end,” said Michael Phlieger the owner of Java Joes.

The owners of Garcia’s Kitchen, with multiple locations, who say right now they’re in a good place, will not be using the SBA loans.

“I am trying not to use the SBA, I think it should be used for other companies that haven’t been as fortunate as we are,” said Vicki Garcia.

With the Paycheck Protection Program, the SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utilities. If it’s not forgiven, the interest on the loan is half a percent and would have to be paid back in two years.

