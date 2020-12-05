Small businesses can apply for CARES relief grants starting Monday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexican small business owners wanting to submit an application for small businesses to take advantage of CARES Act relief grants can do so beginning at noon on Monday, Dec. 7 and go until noon on Friday, Dec. 18.

The application is available online along with information on guidelines, eligibility requirements, and documents needed to complete the process. Businesses of 100 or fewer employees are eligible, including for-profit businesses that are at least 51% owned by New Mexico residents and nonprofit organizations designated as a 501(c)(3), 501(C)(6), or 501(c)(8) entity, or a 501(c) that serves members of the U.S. Armed Forces.