Six NM schools could temporarily shut down due to COVID cases

[1] Months after Juan Muñoz goes missing, family continues to look for answers It's now been 74 days since National Guardsman Juan Munoz went missing at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge in Taos. Before his car was found at the bridge, Munoz was last seen at the National Guard Armory in Rio Rancho. His family is hoping to get enough attention at a vigil to get Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham involved and get her help in getting information from the National Guard. This Saturday there will be a vigil for Munoz from noon to 4 p.m.

[2] Victim identified in fatal bear attack near Durango The woman killed in a bear attack near Durango has been identified as 39-year-old Laney Malavolta. She was killed walking her dogs last Friday. Colorado wildlife officials say she was mauled by a mother bear with two cubs. Her boyfriend is the one who found her body. He shared a message on Facebook on Tuesday saying in part that Laney spent her life in the outdoors and her greatest joy was to be in the woods.