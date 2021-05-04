Six NM schools could temporarily shut down due to COVID cases

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Six New Mexico schools are on the verge of shutdown because of COVID-19 cases. Artrisco Heritage, Loving High, Portales High, Lavaland Elementary, Clovis Christian, and Evangel Christian Academy have had three Rapid Responses in 14 days.

If they get more they will be required to shut down for two weeks. In all, 59 New Mexico schools are on the watchlist for two or more Rapid Responses over 14 days. The state says even though they are now doing regular testing of students, they won’t be exempt from a shutdown like businesses if they hit four.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES