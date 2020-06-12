Silver Horizons offers ‘stay safe’ grocery distribution for seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking out for seniors in the community. Silver Horizons will be distributing free groceries to low-income seniors including dry and canned goods, fresh produce, meat, and even pet food.

Seniors are encouraged to drive-up/pick-up goods while staying safely in their vehicles. Volunteers with Silver Horizons will load the free groceries into trunks or back seats while will limit contact and help keep everyone safe.

Pick up times are between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at various locations. A complete list of locations and dates of free grocery pick-up is available on the Silver Horizons website.

