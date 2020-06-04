Silver Horizon offering free groceries to seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization is offering free groceries to Bernalillo County senior citizens. Silver Horizon will host a free drive-thru food market throughout the month of June. Seniors 60 and older will receive free groceries and they won’t have to leave their vehicle. The organization says that COVID safe practices will be observed at the events.

“Drive up, pick up, stay in your car and stay safe,” says Silver Horizon’s executive director Ron Hidalgo in a press release. “Too many low-income seniors are struggling to have enough basic foods to eat. Too many seniors are skipping meals and suffering in silence. Silver Horizons hopes these drive-up/pick-up opportunities provide basic grocery items, keep seniors safe, and help with their quality of life during these difficult times.”

Drive-thru pantry hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the following dates at the following community centers:

Thursday, June 11- Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 4th St NW

Thursday, June 18 – South Valley Multipurpose Center 2008 Larrazolo Rd SW

Wednesday, June 24 – Rio Bravo Senior Center, 3910 Isleta Blvd SW

Thursday, June 25 – Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas Rd SW

They ask that people do not arrive earlier than 9:30 a.m. For more information, you can contact the Bernalillo County Community services office at 505-468-7000.