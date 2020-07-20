Silver City restaurant vandalized with red paint and dead animal

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – As if trying to stay in business during this pandemic wasn’t hard enough, a Silver City restaurant is now picking up the pieces after, they say, someone vandalized their business. Customers of the restaurant say they couldn’t believe what they saw.

“I have never seen anything happen like this in our community, so I was scared and horrified, thinking someone would do something like this to be so hurtful,” says Rhonda Billings, a Silver City resident. Billings says she has been a loyal customer to Jalisco Cafe for 35 years.

Photos show red paint splattered all over the front of the restaurant’s building. On top of that, a dead skunk was also placed right in front of the restaurant’s entrance.

Just last week, the New Mexico Environment Department inspected the restaurant and found out they were still providing indoor dining, going against the governor’s health order restricting dining inside. The state says, after that visit, the restaurant owners agreed to stop serving customers inside.

Billings believes whoever is responsible for the vandalism had a political agenda. “They know that the business owners are upset with the governor’s decision to target restaurants. I think it’s retaliation for that,” says Billings.

Billings says Jalisco is offering food for pick-up right now. Since the vandalism, she and many other Silver City residents are going to be giving more of their business to the restaurant to help support the owners. KRQE News 13 tried to reach out to the business owners, but we couldn’t reach them. However, they did post a message on Facebook, thanking their customers for their support during this time. Silver City Police says they did get a call about this incident, but they didn’t provide any additional details.