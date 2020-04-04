Sign store owner using shop materials to make face shields

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque native whose business is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic is making plastic face shields and hopes to get them to nurses and other essential workers.

Advanced Business Design Owner Ed Chavez is usually in his studio making signs and other marketing products for businesses. With his doors now closed, he realized he could use the supplies he already has to make the shields.

“Actually, it’s a splash guard and on top of that, it protects the actual mask itself, which I understand there’s a massive shortage of those across the country,” Chavez explained. “I came up with a couple of different designs and I’ve kind of customized them based on the need.”

Chavez has already made hundreds of the plastic face shields in his shop near I-40 and Carlisle.

He’s able to make a thousand more of them with remaining supplies he does have and by using his company’s software to engineer the shields.

He gave many to veterinarian clinics and medical professionals working in hospitals across the metro but wants to do more.

“With the machinery that I have, allows me to cut several thousand of these a day. If I could just get rolls of material, it would definitely be helpful,” he said.

His supplier is backed up as much as three weeks to get those plastic rolls.

Chavez is also working on another project. He said one hospital requested he makes incubation boxes to help cover patients’ faces as an extra line of defense for healthcare workers. “I want to help out as many people as I can,” he said.

Anyone who can donate materials or money to the effort can reach him by phone at 505-256-1160 or email sales@advancedbusinessdesign.com.

Health care workers and other essential workers interested in obtaining the shields are also encouraged to reach out.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources