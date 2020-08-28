Sign posted at Albuquerque park promoting ‘COVID-19 party’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sign in an Albuquerque park was a real attention grabber. It was advertising a COVID party at a nearby home this weekend. As it turns out, it was a prank and a pretty heartless one. The signed was posted at Aztec Park in the heights with an address listed on it.

The sign said, “COVID-19 party Saturday night. Let’s get it over with. If you’re already infected, please get here early.”

“That’s really surprising. You know, I was just worried that it was real and that people were really going to go to this party,” says Clarissa Garcia, who lives nearby.

Garcia, who did not want to show her face on camera, was walking at Aztec Park near Moon and Candelaria around 7:00 a.m. When she saw the sign posted on the park’s fence, she thought it was real, knowing people have thrown coronavirus parties around the country.

When KRQE News 13 got to the park a couple of hours later, the sign was gone. News 13 went to the nearby address listed on the sign and spoke to the elderly homeowner. “We had nothing to do with anything like that. The guy down the road there might have. He’s a screwball,” he says.

The homeowner thought it may have been a neighbor he’d had a dispute with pulling a prank. News 13 asked that neighbor if he had anything to do with it, but he said he knew nothing about it.

