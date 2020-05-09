Importance of sign language interpreters highlighted in fight against COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’ve been seeing them a lot more lately. Interpreters, standing alongside public officials at press conferences.

One interpreter tells News 13 the outbreak has drastically changed their field. There are only a handful of deaf interpreters in New Mexico and their goal is to ensure everyone has access to crucial public health information.

“There’s usually three for press conferences. I need one to work directly with me so the two of us are considered one and we’re interpreting for about 20 or 30 minutes or so and then at about that time, we switch to the other interpreter to give us a chance to rest our minds because it’s mentally taxing. If you continue longer than that, you will make mistakes and it will lead to not accurate information,” says Deaf Interpreter Nixo Lanning.

Lanning is a freelance interpreter and tells News 13 before the coronavirus, she was working part-time at CNM teaching ASL. Since the pandemic, she’s been working around-the-clock at various public press conferences. The National Association of the Deaf, or NAD, is advocating for that across the country.

Lanning says they are also being used in the workplace for virtual meetings. “Appointments, you name it, we’re there for really communication across for the deaf person as well as the hearing person. You know coronavirus has hit, and the social distancing policy has applied, and so we can’t really be there in-person. Everything has changed to remote interpreting,” Lanning said.

Interpreters are also helping at hospitals, working with health care workers to treat patients who are hard of hearing since they’re wearing masks more. The NAD helps translate remotely for those patients to understand what is going on while social distancing.

All 50 state governors are now using ASL interpreters during coronavirus briefings. According to Zip Recruiter, deaf interpreters in new mexico make about $25 an hour.

