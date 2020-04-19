Siblings throw at-home prom for sister

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico students are getting creative since they can’t experience a traditional prom.

Lynn Rejent sent News 13 photos of an at-home prom her granddaughter Chloe threw for her big sister Alyssa. Alyssa goes to Sandia High School, whose prom was supposed to be Saturday night.

So Chloe and her brother, Alex, threw Alyssa ahome prom with music and signs. Cibola High School held a virtual prom Saturday as well.

