Shortage of U.S. coins due to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nationwide coin shortage has some local restaurants saying, if you pay with cash, you may need to have exact change. Flying Star posted about the issue on its Facebook page.

It says most businesses can’t get coins from local banks. The Federal Reserve says this is because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

When businesses were forced to close, that broke up the normal flow of bills and coins. The U.S. Mint also cut the number of workers who make coins for social distancing purposes.