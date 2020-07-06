Shortage of U.S. coins due to coronavirus

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nationwide coin shortage has some local restaurants saying, if you pay with cash, you may need to have exact change. Flying Star posted about the issue on its Facebook page.

It says most businesses can’t get coins from local banks. The Federal Reserve says this is because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

When businesses were forced to close, that broke up the normal flow of bills and coins. The U.S. Mint also cut the number of workers who make coins for social distancing purposes.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss