Short-term rental units must be NM Safe Certified

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Short-term rentals are required to be COVID-safe if they are rented through the current health order. Under the order, Airbnbs and other short-term rentals are required to complete the NM Safe Certified training and can only operate up to 25% of maximum capacity.

Rental units are supposed to close if those requirements are not met. Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to $5,000 per person.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss