Short-term rental units must be NM Safe Certified

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Short-term rentals are required to be COVID-safe if they are rented through the current health order. Under the order, Airbnbs and other short-term rentals are required to complete the NM Safe Certified training and can only operate up to 25% of maximum capacity.

Rental units are supposed to close if those requirements are not met. Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to $5,000 per person.