Shopping for clothes will look different than before the coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Clothing stores in New Mexico could open as soon as May 15. Store owners face challenges in a business where customers like to touch items and try them on.

“Like any retail establishment, it’s going to be different. So, we’ve been trying to think through what we need to do because there really aren’t any guidelines yet,” Nancy Montoya, owner of Strive, a local women’s clothing store in the heights, said.

She is waiting to hear any guidelines Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham may implement for when clothing stores can have costumers in them.

She is already planning to require employees and shoppers to wear masks and she’ll provide masks to shoppers who don’t have their own. Montoya is also planning on having sanitizer at the door, increasing cleanings of the store, social distancing inside and having shields at the register.

For now, Strive’s dressing rooms will stay closed but items can be returned. Those items will be cleaned and set aside for at least 24 hours before returning to the sales floor.

“I’m hoping that we’ll have some new form of normalcy,” Montoya said. “That people are going to be able to get out there and be comfortable and confident that it’s safe.”

Big chain stores are also planning to have increased cleanings, employee health screenings, social distancing in stores and shields at registers. Nordstrom Rack is opening some of its fitting rooms and will clean them in between each shopper. Any items tried on will be set aside before returning to the sales floor. Read the chain’s reopening plan here.

Gap Incorporated, which also owns Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic and Hill City is keeping its fitting rooms closed.

DSW, including its uptown location, plans to disinfect every shoe that is tried on in the store. The shoes will be set aside for three days before returning to the sales floor.

According to the CDC, the coronavirus is mostly spread through person-to-person via respiratory droplets. There are no documented cases of someone getting the virus from a contaminated surface but there is evidence the virus can linger on a surface for days depending on the material.

