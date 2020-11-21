Shoppers upset over Costco’s new admission policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 spotted angry mothers, who say Costco’s new policy is putting them in a bind. Costco is limited to 75 customers under the new state health order. So, it’s only allowing one person from a household inside at a time.

Friday, security turned away couples and mothers with children at the store off of Renaissance Boulevard. A single mother says she drove from Espanola to get food and had to convince the store to let her shop with her two sons. “Basically that I have a membership and it’s BS to tell me I can’t use something that I’m paying to use,” said Costco customer Kristen Harper.

Costco has set up two lines that you have to go through to get inside; The wait time around 11 a.m. Friday was an hour and a half.