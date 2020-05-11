Share your Zozobra artwork during COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Kiwanis is asking the public to share our own thoughts about Zozobra during COVID-19.

The community is invited to create their own artwork that reflects Zozobra and the coronavirus. The Santa Fe Kiwanis say they are planning to create a new Zozobra 2020 poster and t-shit and want to see the public’s interpretation of the pandemic and how it has affected them.

Artists can use whatever form of media to create their masterpiece however the artwork that will be submitted for the poster must be scaled 22″X 28″ for printing. T-shirt submissions must scale to 9″ X 11″.

Due to the stay-at-home health order, they are unable to accept hard-copy artwork. Submissions can be made online.

The deadline to submit artwork is Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. The Santa Fe Kiwanis is also asking the public to submit additional photos or videos on your creative process that will be shared with the community.

The submissions can be cartoons, photos, or a short video that shows how you draw Zozobra. Everyone is invited to participate and submissions can also be made online.

Entries will not be accepted via email.