Several New Mexico businesses sue governor over health order

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several New Mexico businesses are suing the governor saying the emergency health order is too restrictive. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the recently filed suit states that the coronavirus is not any worse than the flu and stay-at-home restrictions and a mask mandate aren’t necessary.

The lawsuit is asking the U.S. District Court to nullify Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Public Health Order. A spokesperson with the Governor’s Office says they won’t comment on the lawsuit. A Health Department spokesman said the lawsuit overlooks some facts of the pandemic citing more than 2,400 deaths in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe New Mexican states the 125-page lawsuit seeks to limit any future public health orders to “an extremely limited period of time” unless authorized by the Legislature. The lawsuit also asks that the plaintiffs be compensated for list income during the lockdowns and include three Albuquerque businesses, a Silver City resort, and several individuals.

