Sen. Udall pushes for more PPE, testing for firefighters

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Tom Udall is backing an idea to get more PPE and COVID-19 testing for firefighters. He’s part of a bipartisan letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging the White House Coronavirus Task Force to provide more equipment to the first responders as the wildfire season approaches.
“Peak fire season comes closer every day,” the senators wrote in the letter, “However, it is our understanding that the supply of PPE in the Federal interagency inventories does not meet the expected need, and firefighters are having trouble acquiring additional PPE on their own. We also understand that many of the available testing methods may not be conducive for wide-scale use.”
Sen. Udall says many firefighters are having trouble getting PPE and tests on their own. So far, the Vice President has not responded to the letter.
Read the Bipartisan letter here
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites