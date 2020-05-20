Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham holds update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico

Sen. Udall pushes for more PPE, testing for firefighters

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Tom Udall is backing an idea to get more PPE and COVID-19 testing for firefighters. He’s part of a bipartisan letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging the White House Coronavirus Task Force to provide more equipment to the first responders as the wildfire season approaches.

“Peak fire season comes closer every day,” the senators wrote in the letter, “However, it is our understanding that the supply of PPE in the Federal interagency inventories does not meet the expected need, and firefighters are having trouble acquiring additional PPE on their own. We also understand that many of the available testing methods may not be conducive for wide-scale use.”

Sen. Udall says many firefighters are having trouble getting PPE and tests on their own. So far, the Vice President has not responded to the letter.

Read the Bipartisan letter here

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss