Sen. Udall pushes for more PPE, testing for firefighters

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Tom Udall is backing an idea to get more PPE and COVID-19 testing for firefighters. He’s part of a bipartisan letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging the White House Coronavirus Task Force to provide more equipment to the first responders as the wildfire season approaches.

“Peak fire season comes closer every day,” the senators wrote in the letter, “However, it is our understanding that the supply of PPE in the Federal interagency inventories does not meet the expected need, and firefighters are having trouble acquiring additional PPE on their own. We also understand that many of the available testing methods may not be conducive for wide-scale use.”

Sen. Udall says many firefighters are having trouble getting PPE and tests on their own. So far, the Vice President has not responded to the letter.

