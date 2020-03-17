Live Now
Sen. Udall introduces two proposals to fight COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Sen. Tom Udall is pushing for more help in the fight against coronavirus.

He’s introduced a proposal to require free tests for people nationwide and make sure tribal healthcare professionals have access to federal resources.

“If we need extra help, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure the federal government is a partner in our state to get the resources that are needed,” said Udall.

New Mexico has 23 different tribes in the state.

