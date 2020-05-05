Sen. Tom Udall lashes out over federal response on testing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Health officials say one of the best ways to keep the virus in check is to test a lot but New Mexico’s U.S. Senator Tom Udall is lashing out at the Trump administration saying it’s not doing enough to make that happen. The senator says most states are still well below the number of daily tests needed.

“We allocated $25 billion dollars to the federal government, to the Trump Administration to come up with a national testing strategy, they have not done so. The big failure right now is the governor’s working hard, don’t have a good partner in the federal government,” said Udall.

Udall says he’s also pushing for the Senate to hold more oversight hearing on where federal aid is being distributed.

