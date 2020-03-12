Sen. Heinrich supports paid sick leave

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich is supporting legislation requiring employers to provide paid sick days to address the coronavirus.

The bill would require all employers to allow workers to accrue seven days of paid sick leave. It also requires employers to provide 14 days of paid sick leave immediately in case of a public health emergency.

Heinrich says this is to prevent people from losing a paycheck or their jobs.

