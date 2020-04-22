Self-employed, gig workers to qualify for unemployment benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting April 26, self-employed New Mexicans can apply for unemployment benefits. Previously, self-employed workers, independent contractors, gig workers and others were not eligible for unemployment benefits. If a self-employed person has already filed a claim, they do not need to file a new one.

If they have been unable to work or forced to reduce hours, they may qualify for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA).

Applying for PUA is a two-step process that workers can begin immediately. First, individuals need to file a regular Unemployment Insurance claim to determine their income is covered by regular state insurance program, if eligible, then will be cleared for PUA benefits. Second, once a claimant is deemed ineligible for regular benefits, they will be provided access to apply for PUA benefits starting April 26.

Applicants will be asked to submit additional information required for PUA eligibility like proof of earnings and proof of employment. Acceptable forms of proof of earnings include copies of income tax return forms such as:

Form 1040

Form 1040A

Form 1040EZ

Form 1040NR

Form 1040NR-EZ

Form 1040 Schedule C, E, F and SE

Form K-1

For more information or to file a claim, click here.

