Second employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another employee who works at the Bernalillo Metropolitan Court has tested positive for COVID-19. Another employee also tested positive in June.

According to a press release, the courthouse is remaining open and the area where the infected employee worked and other areas of possible exposure has been thoroughly disinfected and the entire courthouse will undergo additional disinfection over the next few days.

Since the onset of the coronavirus, the court said it has implemented numerous measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including but not limited to:

Screening all court visitors and staff for possible COVID exposure before entering the courthouse, including temperature checks.

Mandating that masks be worn by all court visitors and staff inside of the courthouse.

Holding the majority of court hearings remotely over video or phone.

Limiting the number of people allowed inside of the courtrooms and other gathering spaces, including elevators.

Implementing telework for staff.

Disinfecting commonly-touched services and frequently-visited areas three times daily with additional disinfection over the weekends.

The court said it will continue to monitor the situation and will take any necessary steps to further protect the health and safety of those who visit and work at the courthouse.

