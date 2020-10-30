Second COVID testing site in Santa Fe opens on Oct. 31

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the opening of a new COVID test location on Santa Fe’s south side. The Santa Fe-Camino Entrada test site opens Saturday, Oct. 31.

Officials say the addition of a second testing site in the city was warranted by an increased demand in testing. The testings site at the Public Health Office on Letrado Street in Santa Fe will remain open.

The new site at 2501 Camino Entrada at Fire Station #7 will be open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Clients must register beforehand on the NM Health website and have their confirmation code when they arrive.