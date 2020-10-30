Second COVID testing site in Santa Fe opens on Oct. 31

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the opening of a new COVID test location on Santa Fe’s south side. The Santa Fe-Camino Entrada test site opens Saturday, Oct. 31.

Officials say the addition of a second testing site in the city was warranted by an increased demand in testing. The testings site at the Public Health Office on Letrado Street in Santa Fe will remain open.

The new site at 2501 Camino Entrada at Fire Station #7 will be open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Clients must register beforehand on the NM Health website and have their confirmation code when they arrive.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss