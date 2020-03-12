Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Here is the latest updates on school, colleges, universities cancellations, suspending, and closures.
Albuquerque Public Schools
- Albuquerque Public Schools will not be closing schools at this time amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.
- APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy says that schools will continue to operate. However, sporting events, performances and field trips are canceled until further notice. Sports practices will continue.
- Parent conferences that were scheduled for Friday, March 13 will be teleconferenced.
- The thousands of volunteers that were previously helping minimize the spread of the virus will no longer be on APS campuses.
Rio Rancho Public Schools
- All athletic events, at home or away, through March 15, 2020, are canceled or postponed. This cancellation of athletic events during this timeframe includes all FUA’s and any outside organization that uses RRPS athletic facilities. Athletic practices for RRPS students may still take place. (further guidance will be coming on athletic events after this weekend).
- All student field trips (whether in-state or out-of-state) are canceled or postponed for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- All fine arts performances (whether in-state or out-of-state) are canceled or postponed for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- Both high school proms and school dances are canceled or postponed for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- The Phoenix and Crimson dinner banquets are canceled or postponed until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- The “A Jazz Night” Fundraiser is canceled or postponed until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- The Houses for Hounds project build scheduled for March 27 is canceled or postponed until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- Only essential school volunteers and visitors will be permitted on school campuses either for March and April or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.
- All district-sponsored out-of-state travel for students and staff members is cancelled or postponed until further notice.
- All school-sponsored community or parent events at our schools are canceled or postponed for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico. (e.g. Parent University on March 12, RRPS Pow Wow, Transition Expo, etc)
Eastern New Mexico University
- ENMU will be extending their Spring Break another week through Sunday, March 22 with all classes resuming March 23. All in-person classes will be transferred to an online/alternative format.
- All employees (faculty, staff, and administration) will be going to work as usual on March 16 unless otherwise directed by a supervisor. The University will provide guidance related to social distancing and enhanced preventative public health hygiene.
- Students are asked to monitor their email for updates on how their courses will be delivered moving forward. The University also canceled all large events and gatherings through April 15 and athletic events will follow NCAA and Lone Star Conference guidelines.
- For students who live on campus, they are encouraged to remain home and encourage the practice of appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures.
New Mexico Tech
- Spring Break will be extended through the week of March 23 with classes set to resume Monday, March 30.
- Campus will remain open to students during the break as well as the extension.
- Faculty and staff work schedules will be unchanged.
- Finals week remains May 1-6 and the commencement ceremony is still May 9.
Las Cruces Public Schools
- Presentations and visitor access will be prohibited in schools, especially if they are traveling from out of the district or fall under the demographic who are considered at risk.
- All in-state and out-of-state travel and field trips for students and staff until April 17.
- Students and staff returning from school-sponsored and personal out of state trips to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning back to school. This applies to all students, staff, and families traveling during Spring Break.
- All students and staff who have traveled out of state since February 27 are to call the Department of Health Hotline at (505) 827-0006 to self-report.