ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was one of the hottest places in town when it open right before the pandemic arrived in New Mexico. So why is the Sawmill Market still closed when other restaurants and stores have reopened?

The Sawmill near Old Town is home to restaurants, cafes, and shops. KRQE News 13 called the PR firm representing the Sawmill Market, they would not say why it’s still closed or when it will reopen.

