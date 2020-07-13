News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday

Sawmill Market reopening on Wednesday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sawmill Market is reopening. Sawmill will open on Wednesday and operate with outdoor seating only and at 50% capacity.

Sawmill Market has added seven, 15-minute parking spots on the east side of the building for anyone wanting to do pick up or to-go. Some merchants will be serving guests for the first time including XO Waffle, Blue Door Patisserie, Hawt Pizza, Mobile Bar, and Flora Taco Takeout.

The market will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sawmill had just been open a few weeks when the pandemic hit and was forced to shut down.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss