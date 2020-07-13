Sawmill Market reopening on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sawmill Market is reopening. Sawmill will open on Wednesday and operate with outdoor seating only and at 50% capacity.

Sawmill Market has added seven, 15-minute parking spots on the east side of the building for anyone wanting to do pick up or to-go. Some merchants will be serving guests for the first time including XO Waffle, Blue Door Patisserie, Hawt Pizza, Mobile Bar, and Flora Taco Takeout.

The market will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sawmill had just been open a few weeks when the pandemic hit and was forced to shut down.