Santa Fe’s new mobile recreation program aims to help kids stay active

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With city parks closed due to COVID-19 and kids cooped up learning from home, the City of Santa Fe is offering a new service to get them out of the house and moving. People like Elise Gutierrez showed up at Genoveva Chavez Community Center Park Tuesday to find all sorts of books, games, and more. “We played soccer for a while,” Elise said. “We tossed the ball and played football.”

It was all for the launch of Santa Fe’s new Rec on Wheels program bringing various activities to children throughout the city. “Even my brother and I were playing together,” Elise said. “Usually, I don’t have time to go outside because of online school.”

The city’s two new vans are filled with things like jump ropes, golf balls, and frisbees, all from local vendors. Families can schedule a 30-minute window for their kids beginning next week with a maximum of five to a group. The van will come to your neighborhood with an instructor taking temperatures before starting. All equipment will be cleaned between each party.

Elise’s dad said a service like this helps parents out. “I am the father of four. My oldest is 17, then 14, 13 and four, so with that many children in a house, we need to get them out with some sort of activity,” Brian Gutierrez said. “The fact that these vans are mobile and can go anywhere is such a big advantage.”

Parks and Recreation Department Director John Munoz said they are starting with just a couple of vans but they plan to expand to more vehicles in the future and add antennas to get kids free internet. “Even after COVID, this makes sense to get out to the communities who may not have easy access to parks or rec centers,” Munoz said.

Parks and Recreation said the vans cost $172,000 and were paid for with CARES Act money and money from their operational funds. For now, the service will be offered weekdays during winter break except for holidays, from 10 a.m. to dusk. Residents will be able to book online on the department’s website or Facebook page starting next Tuesday, Dec. 29.

