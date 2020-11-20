Santa Fe youth invited to participate in photo contest capturing the way people travel

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe teens can take part in a unique photo contest showcasing the world we’re living in. The Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting the contest. Teens between the age of 13 and 18 are asked to submit photos taken this year that capture and describe transportation in Santa Fe. They hope to see some unique photos because the pandemic has changed how people travel including how often.

According to a news release from the City of Santa Fe, selected photographs will be displayed in a public art installation of ‘Santa Fe Street Stories and Local Photography.’ They also say, the top four photos will be awarded cash prizes: first place $500, second place $350, third place $250, and fourth place $100. Teens can submit up to three digital photos from a phone, tablet, or computer up until the deadline on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced on Dec. 15.

The city says parental permission is required for youth under 18.

