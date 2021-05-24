Santa Fe updates mask requirements

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe updated its mask requirements to better line up with the CDC’s recent guidelines. The state’s capital city has maintained its own mask ordinance since early in the pandemic.

The new version still requires mask-wearing among unvaccinated people and large groups, both indoors and at ticketed outdoor events. Masks are still required in high-risk places identified by the state and the CDC, like healthcare settings.

Public areas of city facilities also still require them. Otherwise, it’s up to individual businesses to decide whether people need to wear masks on the premises.