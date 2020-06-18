News Alert
Intersection of Dennis Chavez Blvd. at Atrisco Vista closed in both directions due to brush fire in area
Santa Fe tops liveability survey of small towns with access to metro areas

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe might be a small city but it’s getting recognized for its big appeal. A new survey from Ipsos found that the COVID-19 pandemic has Americans changing where they want to live and Santa Fe is a top option.

The city came in as number three among the top eight up and coming small cities that are closed to a major metro. People who were hesitant to leave behind the cultural and social attractions of a big city were looking for places that offered the best of both worlds and Santa Fe fit the bill.

