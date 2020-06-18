Santa Fe tops liveability survey of small towns with access to metro areas

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe might be a small city but it’s getting recognized for its big appeal. A new survey from Ipsos found that the COVID-19 pandemic has Americans changing where they want to live and Santa Fe is a top option.
The city came in as number three among the top eight up and coming small cities that are closed to a major metro. People who were hesitant to leave behind the cultural and social attractions of a big city were looking for places that offered the best of both worlds and Santa Fe fit the bill.
