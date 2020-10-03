Santa Fe to reopen community center ice rink

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe announced Friday it would be moving forward with steps to reopen the ice rink at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. When it reopens, it will adhere to the governor’s recent revised health orders with COVID-safe practices in place.

Officials say the rink is tentatively set to reopen on October 21. The ice rink will be open from Tuesday to Friday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There will be a 10-person limit for the ice recreational facility. The rink will offer freestyle, lessons, stick and puck, hockey clinics, curling, and rentals of 45-minute sessions. Ice sessions will be by reservation or by rental only.

The COVID protocols will include the following: