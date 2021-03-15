Santa Fe theater, ice rink reopen at green level

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is now at the green level of the state’s opening framework, and businesses there that have been closed for a year can finally reopen. For the first time in nearly a year, large entertainment venues and recreational facilities in Santa Fe are beginning to reopen.

“I’m crying man, these are tears of joy, I’ve been closed for a year to Santa Fe to be a part of movies,” said Peter Grendle, the general manager of Violet Crown Cinema at the Santa Fe Railyards.

Grendle said this past year has been tough for theaters in particular because they weren’t allowed to reopen whatsoever. “We’ve definitely had a hardship, we went from hundreds of employees to a handful,” said Grendle. “For sure everybody’s been furloughed or laid off.”

Grendle said at the green level, they plan on reopening on March 19, for reservations only, with a capacity of 25% which means a max of 15 moviegoers at a time, for each of their 11 theaters.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe’s only ice rink just opened up this past weekend at 33% capacity after being closed for the majority of this past year.

“We had probably about 60 some total skaters, each session we’re allowed to have 24 skaters per session and most of our sessions were closed to maxed out,” said Tom Miller, the Ice Arena manager. “And the people were just glad to be back.”

Miller said they’re requiring people to wear masks at all times and make reservations 24 hours in advance. He said there’s still a long way to go, to make up for this past year, but is grateful to get back on the ice.

“It’s been a long year for myself, my staff, recreation in general, so we’re super happy and glad that we’re being supported,” said Miller.

A spokesperson with the state’s Tourism Department said they’ll get a better picture later this week on if Santa Fe has seen an increase in visitors because of entering the green level.