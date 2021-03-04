Santa Fe teachers required to return after being vaccinated

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Public School District says teachers will be required to return once they get the vaccine. The district says no employee will be required to get a vaccination, however, the district says teachers will also have to return if they are given the opportunity to get the vaccination.

The district quoted the teachers union saying “99% of educators have indicated they are willing to get the vaccine.” This comes after the Biden administration directed states to prioritize teachers and school staff getting vaccinated.

