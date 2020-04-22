Santa Fe Symphony cancels remainder of season due to COVID-19 outbreak

New York, UNITED STATES: A 1729 Stradivari known as the “Solomon, Ex-Lambert” is on display 27 March, 2007 at Christie’s in New York. The fine musical instrument, valued at USD 1,000,000-1,500,000 will be auctioned 02 April, 2007 at Christie’s. AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Symphony announced Wednesday that they will be canceling the remainder of its 2019-2020 season. The remaining events include:

May 1 – “Lumiere” Spring Gala at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa

May 16 & 17 – “Beethoven’s Ninth” at The Lensic

May 27 – “In Honor of Memorial Day” at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi

May 30 – “Hope for the Planet” in collaboration with WildEarth Guardians at The Lensic

June 30 – “Beethoven’s Eighth” at The Lensic

According to a news release, the Santa Fe Symphony “will make every effort to compensate its artists, in part, for their lost services — but much will depend upon federal relief and philanthropy in the coming months.” The symphony is asking patrons to consider the following options for the cancelled concerts:

Donate the cost of ticket back to the Santa Fe Symphony: To donate the cost of a ticket back to the symphony and receive a tax deduction acknowledgment letter, email Box Office Manager Sharon Redsun at sredsun@santafesymphony.org. Obtain a voucher toward any concert on the 2020-2021 season: Patrons may obtain a voucher toward any concert on the 2020-2021 season by emailing Box Officer Manager Sharon Redsun at sredsun@santafesymphony.org. Obtain a refund: If people would like a refund, they can call the Santa Fe Symphony’s remote offices at (505) 983-3530

As the Santa Fe Symphony continues to try and take care of its artists they are asking the public to consider making a tax-deductible contribution to its annual fund by calling Development Officer, Callie O’Buckly at (505) 522-3916 or online at https://santafesymphony.org/support/donate/