Santa Fe steakhouse to use dining domes for outdoor guests

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe steakhouse has found a unique way to keep outside diners safe and warm as temperatures continue to drop. Market Steer Steakhouse, which is inside the Hotel Saint Francis, will be using four dining domes on their patio starting Thursday.

Each dome seats up to four guests and is equipped with an air purifier, a heater, and a Bluetooth speaker which allows you to customize your dining experience. You do have to reserve the dome in advance with the restaurant and there is a $100 food and beverage minimum for each guest that dines in the dome.

