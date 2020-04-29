Santa Fe showcases city with virtual tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While more federal help is on the way for New Mexico businesses this week, New Mexico’s U.S. Senator Tom Udall is putting the pressure on the Trump Administration to double-down on testing efforts as the economy prepares for reopening.

The senator’s comments came Wednesday during a media briefing about the recent congressional package that renews funding for the Pay Protection Program (PPP.) That program received an extra $310-billion dollars this week, giving thousands of business loans of up to $10-million for business expenses. Those loans can be converted to grants if businesses keep employees on their payroll.