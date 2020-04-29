Santa Fe showcases city with virtual tour

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state capital is offering those who can’t visit a way to experience its culture through another lens. Santa Fe is showcasing its community with a virtual tour called ‘Dream Now, Visit Later.’ They are spotlighting many different sides of the city including flamenco lessons, indigenous culture and museums.

