Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office modifies office hours

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is making some changes.

The front window in the main lobby will only be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the office will also be closing at 4 p.m. daily until further notice. The public is encouraged to do business through the phone or email if possible.

