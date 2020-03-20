Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office modifies office hours

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is making some changes.
The front window in the main lobby will only be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the office will also be closing at 4 p.m. daily until further notice. The public is encouraged to do business through the phone or email if possible.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State, county ordered closures issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico