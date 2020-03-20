Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office modifies office hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants might be hurting from the coronavirus pandemic but Nick and Jimmy's Restaurant in Albuquerque served free meals to anyone who came by Friday.

The owner of Nick and Jimmy’s Restaurant, Anna Marie Kapnison, said they served more than 1,000 free meals to their guests. She said the community has been good to them and they wanted to repay the favor.