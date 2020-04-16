Santa Fe schools see success with students connecting to online learning

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe schools say it’s seeing a lot of success with students connecting to online learning. The district highlighted its work in a news conference about distance learning Thursday hosted by a national school networking group.

Of their 15,000 students, Santa Fe schools say about 96% of them have logged into their distance learning operation. The district is already considering expanding the technology-use in the future for students and teachers.

“Allow them to engage students for more than the 45 minutes they have in the secondary class, or after-hour work when kids are doing homework, or how we might address snow days,” said Tom Ryan, chief information and strategy officer. Santa Fe schools were able to send home Chromebook laptops to nearly every single student.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources