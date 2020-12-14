Santa Fe residents affected by pandemic get aid from new service

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County are teaming up to help those in need of help or have been affected by the COVID crisis.

The service called “Connect” looks to help people find community and county resources that could help them. That includes food depots, senior services, and secure housing among other issues.

They say they are receiving a high volume of requests but if someone completes the form, they will receive a call or email within two weeks. More information is available on the City of Santa Fe’s website.