Santa Fe residents affected by pandemic get aid from new service

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County are teaming up to help those in need of help or have been affected by the COVID crisis.

The service called “Connect” looks to help people find community and county resources that could help them. That includes food depots, senior services, and secure housing among other issues.

They say they are receiving a high volume of requests but if someone completes the form, they will receive a call or email within two weeks. More information is available on the City of Santa Fe’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery